MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. American Derek Huffman, who fought in the special military operation on Russia's side, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for an opportunity to become a Russian citizen.

"I did receive my Russian citizenship, and I couldn't be more honored and proud to officially be a Russian citizen," he told TASS. "I want to thank President Putin, the country of Russia, the Russian people who have been so supportive of me and my family and welcomed us with open arms, and just want to say thank you."

According to Huffman, he applied for Russian citizenship "right before joining the Army, and just found out on my vacation that it was approved, picked up my passport."

"It's a great feeling," he continued. "My family will be applying here in the next week or two, and so they'll soon also be citizens. That was always the plan, and we're honored."

Huffman’s family moved to Russia from the United States in March 2025. In May, Derek Huffman signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. He continues his service in the special operation zone.