FSB says prevents terrorist attack on railway line in south of Russia

KRASNODAR, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has identified and detained a Russian citizen who, on behalf of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization, planned a terrorist attack on a railway, a Krasnodar regional branch of the agency said in a statement.

"Active search measures established that the accused proactively contacted a representative of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization, on whose instructions he produced an incendiary mixture to set fire to electrical equipment on the railway. In the process of committing the crime, the person involved was detained by police officers," the statement read. There are no casualties.

It said that a criminal case was opened against the man, born in 1981, under part 1 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act), part 2 of Article 205.5 (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization), part 1 of Article 280.3 (discrediting the Russian army), paragraph "b" of Part 2 of Article 280.4 (calls to action against the security of the state) of the Criminal Code.