High trust ratings for Putin, Armed Forces not correlated, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russians' high trust ratings for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's armed forces are separate indicators that are measured separately, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"These are separate indicators that are measured independently. They are indeed very high right now," Peskov said, responding to a question about the correlation between the high trust ratings for Putin (77.8% according to VTsIOM) and the Russian Armed Forces (80%).

Earlier, the VTsIOM analytical center published a survey showing that Russians’ trust towards President Vladimir Putin was at 77.8%. Forty-eight percent of respondents approved of the Russian government's performance, while 49.8% said they liked how Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was doing his job. Fifty-nine percent of respondents expressed confidence in Mishustin. The study was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians.