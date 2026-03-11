Forbes names filmmaker Steven Spielberg world's richest celebrity billionaire

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Forbes magazine has named American filmmaker Steven Spielberg the world’s richest celebrity billionaire.

According to the publication, his net worth stands at $7.1 billion. The 79-year-old director grew his fortune by $1.8 billion since last year.

Steven Spielberg's films have grossed over $10 billion worldwide. In addition to film revenue, the director receives a percentage of every ticket sold at Universal Studios theme parks.

Spielberg is best known for directing "Jaws," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Schindler's List," "Jurassic Park," and the Indiana Jones film series. The filmmaker’s recent works include "West Side Story" and "The Fabelmans," the latter of which is a semi-biographical story about Spielberg's early film career.