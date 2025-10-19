Spread of liberal ideology prompted large US family to move to Russia

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The spread of liberal ideology prompted Jozef Schutzman - father of eight, IT specialist and blogger - to move to Russia from the United States, the man told TASS in an interview on the occasion of Father’s Day.

"America had been moving in a very liberal direction for decades. This didn't happen overnight, but after the COVID period, the shift became especially pronounced. The people on the so-called left emerged from lockdowns after spending much time online, experimenting with their identities, and I no longer recognized our country compared to just a few years before," he said.

In his words, this is when the line was crossed.

"We had six children when we began considering leaving," he continued. "Many people focus on the present, but my children would have to grow up in a generation that seemed deeply lost. Many kids are years behind in school and weren’t strong students to begin with - now it’s even worse. And all this ideology has grown even stronger. I decided: my children will not spend their lives among this. They will not mix and marry into such a generation."

"I still have good friends and family who hold traditional values, but my main responsibility as a father is to my children - I want them to live in a normal society," Schutzman added.

Speaking about how difficult moving to Russia was, he said his family had to sell everything - house, car, antiques, and family heirlooms - and they came with only ten suitcases.

"I’ve never said it was easy to come to Russia, but it was worth it. I can say with 100% truth that we have never regretted being here. We are grateful to be here today," he said.