Steven Seagal tells journalists he views himself as Russian

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. US actor Steven Seagal stated that he regards himself as Russian.

"I don’t go to the US, I’m Russian," he said in response to reporters’ questions about relations between Russia and the United States, speaking after the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Steven Seagal is a US actor known for his roles in films such as Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, The Patriot, Marked for Death, Exit Wounds, Half Past Dead and others. In 2016, he received Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his significant contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation."