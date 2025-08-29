Russia, Serbia to cooperate in joint film production

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a government resolution on cooperation with Serbia in the area of joint cinema production.

"To approve the Russian culture ministry’s draft agreement on cooperation in the area of film production that was coordinated with the Russian foreign ministry and other federal executive bodies concerned and preliminarily approved by the Serbian government," the resolution reads.

Relevant agencies have been instructed to sign this agreement on behalf of the Russian government when it is finalized.