Court reduces Durov's judicial control from July 10, allowing him to leave country — media

PARIS, June 19. /TASS/. French authorities have eased the terms of judicial control for Telegram founder Pavel Durov, allowing him to leave the country starting July 10, Le Monde reported, citing a decision by the investigative chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal.

Beginning on that date, Durov will be permitted to travel outside France for up to 14 days without requiring a special permit. Previously, he had to apply for authorization for each trip abroad and was required to regularly report to a police station. However, the revised conditions only apply to trips to Dubai, where his family resides and where Telegram's headquarters is located, the newspaper noted. "The other conditions of judicial control remain unchanged," Le Monde quoted a source as saying.

Durov was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget Airport on August 24, 2024, on several charges, including complicity in operating an online platform used for illegal transactions, allegedly carried out by a criminal group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the charges carry a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of €500,000.

Following a ruling by an investigative judge, Durov was placed under judicial supervision, required to post €5 million in bail, report to police twice a week, and was prohibited from leaving France.

After receiving temporary permission to travel in late March, Durov relocated to Dubai, but was expected to return to France by April 7 in accordance with the supervision terms. The Paris prosecutor’s office told TASS that it had not been informed of any violations on Durov’s part, but did not confirm whether he is currently in France.