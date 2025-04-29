Russia breaks over 100 temperature records in April — expert

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. More than 120 individual temperature records have been set in Russia since the beginning of April, Roman Vilfand, director of the Hydrometeorological Research Center of Russia, said at a press conference in Moscow.

"Our partners have calculated the number of records that were set in April - more than 120 records registered. The temperatures were both record lows and highs. And we're not only talking about Moscow or temperate latitudes. Frosts were seen in the Krasnodar Territory, in Crimea, in the south of western Siberia, in the most densely populated areas of the Asian part of the country," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the current weather in Moscow is about 5-7 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.