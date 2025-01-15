Russia to consider support for automotive, railroad sector products export

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia will work out measures of supporting exports of automotive and railroad plants to friendly countries, the Cabinet said after the meeting on improvement of resilience of the financial sector and specific branches of the economy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"The government will continue supporting the domestic automobile industry and production of rolling stock and the service segment of this market. In particular, it was tasked to consider the public transport demand in regions to provide for uniform capacity utilization of domestic passenger transport and rolling stock manufacturing plants in line with the demand," the government said.

Measures will also be considered to support exports of automobile and railway sector plants to friendly countries, the Cabinet added.