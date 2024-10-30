Russia's Skoltech joins AIM-Global in shaping the future of AI-industry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) has joined the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM-Global), as part of its commitment to responsible development and application of artificial intelligence and new technologies, the press service of Skoltech reported.

"Skoltech membership in AIM-Global marks a significant step in our mission to foster innovation in AI for industry and manufacturing. We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with UNIDO and other global leaders to contribute to the responsible development of AI technologies that not only drive efficiency and productivity but also align with our core values of sustainability and inclusivity," said Skoltech President Alexander Kuleshov as quoted by the institute’s press service.

According to the institute’s press release, Skoltech has already made a significant contribution to the development of artificial intelligence related to industry and business. In particular, Russian scientists have developed AI engineering systems for forecasting and decision-making, and they are also working to enhance the energy efficiency of artificial intelligence systems and improve the infrastructure required for the operation of large neural networks.

Joining AIM Global, as Skoltech representatives hope, will allow Russian scientists to share these developments with the global community and make a significant contribution to the formation of a common digital future for the entire Earth, which will be accessible, safe and effective for everyone.

The Global Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global) was officially established under the auspices of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in July 2023. Within its framework, participating countries and other members of the alliance plan to jointly develop AI-technologies for industries and business. The alliance members include leading universities in China, Europe, the United States and other leaders of AI technology development.

Skoltech is part VEB.RF Group.