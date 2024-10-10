Poll reveals Russian attitudes toward childfree propaganda

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Half of Russians support the country’s ban on childfree propaganda.

Those in favor say it will help raise birth rates and strengthen traditional family values, the sociological agency Weber reported.

According to the poll, the majority of Russian residents (68%) know about the existence of the childfree movement. One out of two respondents has a negative attitude towards the ideology, while about one in ten tends to feel positively about it.

"Half of the respondents support the introduction of the ban on childfree propaganda in Russia. They explain their position by the fact that such measures can help strengthen traditional family values and increase the birth rate. 39% do not support the introduction of the ban on propaganda promoting the ideology. And 74% of Russians agree with the opinion that the choice to be childfree is a personal matter," the survey revealed.

More than half (59%) of respondents believe that the movement has not caught on in Russia; one-tenth of people think otherwise. However, only 7% say the people around them support a childfree lifestyle.

Speaking about the influence the childfree movement has on society, 39% see it as neither good nor bad, 36% believe it’s a negative influence on people. Only 5% think the movement is good for society.

At the same time, respondents view LGBT movement as having a bigger impact on traditional family values than the childfree movement. Half of people are convinced that LGBT has a negative impact on family values, while 42% think the same about childfree people.

Fines and taxes

When asked whether fines should be imposed on individuals for promoting childfree, most Russians say no (44%). 37% support the introduction of such a penalty. Most people agree that a sum of 400,000 rubles ($4,000) is just right.

Respondents were more inclined to support the introduction of fines for legal entities who put out a childfree message. 42% were for penalizing them, with the consensus being that they should be fined 800,000 rubles ($8,000). Another 38% consider the penalty to be unfair.

Moreover, the majority of respondents (74%) are against the introduction of a tax on childlessness. Young people aged 18 to 34 especially didn’t like this idea. A fifth of Russians support this initiative, and both men and women are equally inclined to this position.

The all-Russian online survey was conducted on September 27-29, covering 1,300 people.

About the bills

A package of bills on banning public propaganda of the childfree movement and fines for violating such a ban was introduced to the State Duma by a group of deputies and senators headed by the chairmen of both chambers of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matviyenko.

The initiative proposes to ban the dissemination of information on the Internet, in the media, in films and advertising that promotes not having children.

The maximum fine for promoting this idea can reach 5 mln rubles ($52,000) for legal entities that promote childfree propaganda to minors using the Internet or the media. Individual citizens face a fine of up to 400,000 rubles ($4,000), and officials — up to 800,000 rubles ($8,000).