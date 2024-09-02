Deputy commander of Russia’s Leningrad Military District detained in bribe case

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Law enforcement agents detained Major General Valery Mumindzhanov, deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, on suspicion of taking a bribe of more 20 million rubles ($223,000), a representative of one of the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Mumindzhanov was detained in Voronezh. He was subsequently escorted to Moscow for investigative activities," the person said.

The officer is facing charges of taking an especially large bribe, which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. According to investigators, the major general used to hold the position of the head of the Department of Resource Support at the Defense Ministry and helped conclude contracts with commercial organizations for the supply of uniforms in the interests of the Defense Ministry, including to the area of the special military operation, worth more than 1.5 billion rubles. For his role in the activities, he received the bribe of more than 20 million rubles.