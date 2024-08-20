Moscow court extends arrest of four accomplices in Crocus City Hall attack

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny district court has ruled to extend the arrest of four accomplices in the Crocus City Hall music venue attack that occurred near Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court has ruled to uphold the investigators’ motion to extend the arrest of Aminchon Islomov, Dilovar Islomov, Isroil Islomov, and Alisher Kasimov who are charged under part 3, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (a terror attack leading to human death)," Judge Boris Safarin read out the court verdict.

The four will remain in custody until November 22.

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk just a stone’s throw from Moscow’s city limits was staged on the evening of March 22. The attack claimed 144 lives and left 551 more people hurt. Four perpetrators - Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakram Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Mukhammadsobir Faizov - were detained in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine by the next morning. Later, seven more suspected accomplices - brothers Amichon and Dilovar Islomovs, their father Isroil Islomov, Alisher Kasimov, Lutfullo Nazrimada, Yakubdzhoni Yusufzoda, and Mukhammad Sharipzoda - were also detained. Ashurov, who, according to investigators, helped the Islomov brothers obtain fake documents, was detained in Tver on April 16.