Immediate footage of wounded Russian war correspondent emerges

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Footage of Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny immediately following an attack on him has appeared on the Telegram channel of TV host Olga Skabeyeva.

A dashboard camera of the car that stopped to provide first aid to the journalist recorded how the injured reporter with blood on his face crossed the road, heading to the vehicle. He even managed to ask for help. "Cap, can you give me a ride to the hospital?" he asked the driver.

On August 7, Poddubny, who works for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), suffered multiple injuries in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region near the border with Ukraine where an operation is underway to repel a massive attack by the Ukrainian army.

Medics assessed his condition as serious but stable; he is conscious. On August 8, the reporter was airlifted to Moscow for further medical treatment.