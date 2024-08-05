IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Moscow Region’s Patriot Park head

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The head of the Moscow Region’s Patriot Park, Vyacheslav Akhmedov, and Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate for Innovative Development, Major General Vladimir Shesterov, have been detained in a fraud case, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

TASS has compiled the main information known about the case.

Presented charges

- A criminal case of fraud (Part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code) has been initiated against Akhmedov and Shesterov.

- According to investigators, they are involved in embezzlement of budgetary funds allocated to ensure the activity and functioning of the Patriot Park and the exhibition center.

- According to law enforcement agencies, the embezzlement amounted to more than 40 million rubles (almost $470,733).

- The Russian Defense Ministry was recognized as the aggrieved party in the case.

- Searches were conducted at Shesterov's home and workplace. The documentation necessary for the collection of evidence was seized, law enforcement agencies said.

- The court arrested Akhmedov until September 21. However, it has not yet received a petition to arrest Shesterov.

- The detainees face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to one million rubles (nearly $11,754).

- Akhmedov and Shesterov's assets, as well as, according to the investigation, the accounts of their affiliated companies are under provisional arrest.

- New defendants may appear in the criminal case.

What is known about defendants in case

- In June 2016, Vladimir Shesterov was elected chairman of the supervisory board of the Patriot exhibition.

- According to published data, the general's income was 3.028 million rubles (about $35,337), he owned an apartment of 35.3 square meters, as well as two vehicles: a Skoda Yeti car and a Harley-Davidson XG750 motorcycle.