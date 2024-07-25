Russia blocks 140,000 Internet resources containing illegal content in 18-month period

BISHKEK, July 25. /TASS/. Over 140,000 Internet resources that contained fake information, calls for extremism and as well as other illegal information have been blocked in Russia within an 18-month period, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Thursday.

"In the past year and a half, we have managed either to block or delete completely illegal information stemming from over 140,000 Internet resources," Krasnov said speaking at a session of prosecutor generals representing member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to him, the Russian Prosecutor's Office is acting within the frames of its authority in fighting against the dissemination of inaccurate information that is aimed to destabilize the situation in society.

"As a rule, such targeted fake information is an example of the use of information technologies in a form of the hybrid offensive weapons," Krasnov said.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office employs an established mechanism for out-of-court blocking of Internet resources containing destructive information, he continued.

With the help of digital interaction with Russia’s telecom watchdog (Roskomnadzor) and the use of special software, "it is possible to stop the spread of illegal content in a matter of hours," Krasnov noted.

"For example, following a request of prosecutors all publications that are based on false information and call on citizens to organize illegal public actions, mass disorders, acts of extremism and terrorist attacks are blocked," he added.