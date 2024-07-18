{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia has no plans to block YouTube — official

Alexey Pushkov noted, however, that "YouTube is pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Russia"

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to block YouTube, Chair of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations Alexey Pushkov has said.

"As far as I know, YouTube is not expected to be blocked," the senator stated.

He added that the question now arises "if YouTube's equipment is aging, should we maintain it?" "This question is more Rostelecom’s business, but we should note that YouTube is pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Russia," he added. "We have 83 state and non-state resources blocked," Pushkov concluded.

The politician also emphasized that almost all Russian news channels that do not align with YouTube’s position have been blocked.

Internet & TelecomYouTube
Russian sanitary chief points to true nature of West’s biological cooperation with others
Anna Popova noted that for years, Russia had been pointing to the threat coming from biological facilities created by the US
Russia poses no threat to anyone in European Union — Kremlin
Earlier, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen announced her plans to turn the EU into a defense union
Russia assumes US will continue nuclear escalation, to plan accordingly — diplomat
Asked if the potential reconversion of B-52H bombers could kill any strategic stability talks between Russia and the US and efforts to develop a document to replace the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Sergey Ryabkov said: "Let’s wait and see how discussions proceed, particularly on this issue"
Russia forced to protect its reporters abroad under 'eye for an eye' principle — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that, when Western states started to expel Russian journalists and shut down entire reporter bureaus, Russia initially refrained from reciprocal actions
Next two, three months could be hardest this year for Ukrainian forces — report
According to the television channel, military experts agree that under the current conditions, Russia will gain the upper hand in the protracted conflict with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces carry out a surprise attack
By bringing up Russia-Ukraine talks, US seeks to buy time to solve domestic problems
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to halt hostilities with Russia through peace talks
Under Trump, US to use military force abroad 'only when we must' — Vance
"We will make sure our allies share in the burden of securing world peace," Republican vice presidential candidate said
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Democrats plan to nominate Biden as their presidential candidate in early August — TV
Earlier, it was expected that Biden will be officially nominated the Democratic presidential candidate during the party convention in Chicago on August 19-22
Ukraine’s energy system on brink of collapse amid scorching heat — NYT
In this regard, the Ukrainian authorities have imposed rolling blackouts across the country and have been trying to persuade the European Union to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s electricity import capacity, which is now at 1.7 gigawatts
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
Evan Gershkovich’s potential exchange being discussed by Russian, US intelligence — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that "this topic does not like fuss, as everyone knows"
West ‘testing waters’ for talks with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
Asked what could get the West engage in talks with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of UN Security Council events in New York had been initiated by Switzerland
Russian Pacific Fleet ships pass Suez Canal, enter Red Sea
The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22 this year
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Hungarian foreign minister slams EU attempts to prevent his country’s contacts with Russia
"Not only is this unacceptable, but It’s also a scandal when, in the 21st century, a country is stigmatized only for favoring a negotiated solution and using its communication channels with the parties, who disagree on key issues," Peter Szijjarto said
Russia to closely focus on wording of possible agreements with West
Russian Foreign Minister also stressed that Moscow was ready for security issues discussions in Europe and the negotiations are definitely possible given the need to eliminate the basic causes and, certainly, given the need to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region
The media reported explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region in the early hours of Thursday
Latest UN Security Council decisions on Palestine remain on paper only — Lavrov
"The continued bloodshed on the occupied Palestinian territories confirms that all these decisions remain on paper only," Russian Foreign Minister said
Press review: Multiple nations eye greater role in SCO and Putin lobbies for digital ruble
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 18th
Crashed Superjet-100 plane skipped post-overhaul flight — source
This is mandatory after a major overhaul at a plant
US informs Iran about detecting its suspicious nuclear activities — Axios
According to its sources, the warning was sent in June "both through a third country and direct channels"
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Shipbuilders prepare combat ships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade
This work involved practically all of the Marine Plant’s services
Ceasefire in Gaza to help begin talks on Palestinian state — Lavrov
"Once it is done, we hope, this will create conditions for restoration of talks on implementation of UN decisions on establishment of the Palestinian state," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian military destroys 35 drones, ten drone boats in two regions
"Air defense forces destroyed 33 drones above the Republic of Crimea and two - above the Bryansk region," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia must develop conditions for digital assets — Putin
The Russian leader believes it is necessary to use the digital ruble more widely in the country's economy
No decision yet on where to station US missiles, says German defense chief
Boris Pistorius added that the German leadership "will make everything possible to prevent an escalation of tensions"
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Ukrainian military given specific orders to maximize damage on civilians — Russian general
Speaking about the possibility of a peace agreement, Apty Alaudinov indicated that "nobody is going to come running to Zelensky or whoever else"
Russia, North Korea concerned over NATO’s plans to expand to Asia Pacific — statement
During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the current aspects of further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, the ministry added
De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov
Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
NATO preparing for direct confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Anton Mazur, the relevant plans include "increasing the number of armed forces and the number of weapons, their redeployment to the East, increasing military production, developing military transport infrastructure, building strategic reserves, dehumanizing Russians through propaganda and even building POW camps"
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Iranian president’s statements give hope for better ties between Gulf countries — Lavrov
According to the minister, progress on the Palestinian track in full compliance with UN decisions and in normalizing relations between the Persian Gulf littoral countries would be an important contribution to the objective process of forming a common Eurasian architecture
Russia concerned over military bioactivity with US involvement near its borders — diplomat
Moscow has submitted and is promoting the initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the regime of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Russia not to chase anybody, but ready to hold talks when West wises up — Lavrov
"The European Union, which was created to ensure the well-being and stability of all its members, has now evolved into a NATO appendage," Russian Foreign Minister said
New pandemic may strike at any time — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the future organization document as a "generational agreement."
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
Some forces seek major conflict in Middle East, particularly against Iran — Lavrov
"This is a short-sighted, hopeless policy, and we are actively opposing it," Russian Foreign Minister said
Operation to create security zone in Kharkov Region to continue — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov attributed entry restrictions in some populated areas in the Belgorod Region to the need to ensure the safety of local residents
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Russia ready to work with any US president capable of holding equal dialogue — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that with Donald Trump as US president, "despite very serious sanctions, dialogue did take place"
Russian, Chinese warships complete joint exercise in South China Sea
The drills involved around 30 training episodes, which included firing at maritime, coastal and aerial targets
Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee
James David Vance said that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on
Politicization of MH17 crash case prevents thorough investigations — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that "the Hague has been consistently shielding the Kiev authorities, deliberately ignoring any facts that would indicate the latter’s responsibility for the disaster"
Lavrov sees his visit to UN as useful, says many countries share Russia’s approach
"At least, the overwhelming majority of participants agreed that the issue does exist, there are problems, and many expressed assessments that coincide with our vision of an objectively emerging multipolar world order, which we laid out in my speech," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
German magazine Compact banned due to published interview with Russian diplomat — source
The interview with Maria Zakharova was published in Compact on July 13
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat
West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, Peter Szijjarto said
Iran calls for restoring nuclear deal, acting top diplomat says
On July 16, Bagheri said that it was up to Washington to take steps to improve bilateral relations and resume the nuclear deal
Russia to continue to elicit truth on Nord Stream blasts - Lavrov
This is the subject that they would like to close as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister said
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Ukraine’s accession to NATO, EU currently impossible — Turkish expert
No specific timeframe was set for Ukraine's NATO accession at the bloc’s Vilnius summit in July 2023
Israel’s neighbors at risk of being drawn into all-out confrontation with it — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that tensions along ‘the Blue Line’ between Lebanon and Israel are growing day by day, as representatives of the Israeli leadership publicly announce their plans to open the northern front
Russia can sell its LNG despite new EU sanctions — deputy premier
The sanctions that the West has been imposing on Russia since 2014, eventually lead to economic growth by spurring import substitution, Alexander Novak said
Russia, China to continue working on Eurasian security system — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added that this future model will take a lot of time to properly gain shape
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
US embassy seeks permission to attend Gershkovich trial on July 18
"We were able to observe his last hearing on the 26th of June, we weren't able to talk and engage with Evan, but we at least had some people from the Embassy who were able to get eyes on," US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs told
Russian FM Lavrov says West uses UN to strengthen its position as hegemon
"The West decided that the UN was created to nourish its unbounded ambitions and to play the role of the hegemon on the global arena," Sergey Lavrov said
Majority of Americans think Biden should withdraw from presidential race
The poll was conducted from July 11 to July 15
IOC publishes list of Russian athletes cleared for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
The Paris-2024 Organizing Committee also published a list of 16 Belarusian athletes, who will be participating in the upcoming Olympics
US weapons in Germany to come as response to Russia’s Iskander missiles, top brass claims
The US White House press office announced on July 10 that the United States would begin deploying long-range capabilities in Germany in 2026 with significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe
Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov
Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister added
Under new world order, US should give up ambitions to decide all things — Lavrov
In this context, Russian Foreign Minister touched upon the growing share of BRICS members in global GDP
US President Joe Biden diagnosed with coronavirus infection — White House
The spokeswoman added that Biden will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time
Any Ukrainian provocation against Belarus to be answered — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk reiterated that currently, a joint regional group of forces, modern Russian defense systems and strategic nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus
Vance formally accepts Republican nomination for vice president
He said that if the Republican party wins the polls, it will remain "committed to free speech and the open exchange of ideas"
European Commission president highlights need for Europe’s active role in Middle East
"On the basis of agreed reforms, we will work on a multi-year support package for an effective Palestinian Authority and to help pave the way for a two-state solution," Ursula von der Leyen stated
Russia, Hungary agree on continuing implementation of Paks-2 NPP project
The high interest in implementation of the project of not only its main participants, but foreign partners as well was emphasized
Dangerous personal ambitions of Israeli politicians may fuel regional war — Lavrov
Neither Hezbollah, nor the government of Lebanon, nor Iran are seeking an all-out war, Russian Foreign Minister said
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member
Donald Trunp "made it clear he'd like to end that war", a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told
Russia held five prisoner swaps with Ukraine in 2024, returning 555 servicemen
According to earlier announcements by the Russian Defense Ministry, previous exchanges took place on January 31, February 9, May 31, June 25 and July 17
Japanese-Russian trade turnover down 24.8%, to $3.8 bln, in first six months of 2024
Japan’s exports of passenger cars to Russia fell by 19.6% year-on-year in the first six months of 2024
European Parliament to approve von der Leyen as European Commission president
Thursday’s schedule was drafted in a way that no other event could potentially divert attention from the session, which is largely ceremonial
US sentences Russian citizen Marchenko to three years in jail — lawyer
US authorities arrested Russian citizen Maxim Marchenko on charges of purchasing dual-use microelectronics in violation of the sanctions regime in September 2023
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
West stays mum on evidence of biological weapons development in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that the Russian side is doing "its utmost to ensure that such activities are halted, while the BTWC regime is strengthened"
Naval drills help China, Russia jointly address threats — Chinese Defense Ministry
The Maritime Interaction-2024 exercise, which took place in July, strengthened professional exchanges, mutual understanding and trust between the Chinese and Russian navies, the ministry said
Idea of turning EU into defense union signals shift towards military approach — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the joint defense and security policy is one of the tracks of shared work within the framework of the European Union
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
NATO command for coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev to launch in September
Jens Stoltenberg also promised that London would discuss the defense of Western democracy not only from external threats but also from internal ones, including cyberattacks and acts of sabotage
West intent on pushing Zelensky’s ultimatum through at any cost — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that after the conference in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Zelensky announced "a first leap towards the peace summit" and the consequent requirement to "draft a document that will be put on the table in front of Russia so that a variety of powerful countries could try to put an end to this war
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Russia-China friendship undermining West’s world order — European Commission chief
Ursula von der Leyen also pointed out that Russia, North Korea, Iran and some other countries were seeking "to create an alternative international order," allegedly based "on redrawn maps, imperial ideas and spheres of influence"
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Second Ukraine conference spells out approaches unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov
According to Foreign Minister, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about not being invited to Switzerland for the first "peace summit"
Russia discusses rise in electricity supplies to China considering situation in Far East
Apart from issues of electricity trade, the participants of the meeting discussed preparations to the upcoming Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission, as well as acknowledgement of systems of certification of electric energy origin
Russian troops wipe out US-made M109 Paladin artillery gun in Kherson area
According to the report, the Lancet strike wiped out the US-made artillery gun
Von der Leyen vows to turn EU into defense union
It is reported that there is a lot Europe can do to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, innovation and the Single Market
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
