Russia has no plans to block YouTube — official

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to block YouTube, Chair of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations Alexey Pushkov has said.

"As far as I know, YouTube is not expected to be blocked," the senator stated.

He added that the question now arises "if YouTube's equipment is aging, should we maintain it?" "This question is more Rostelecom’s business, but we should note that YouTube is pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Russia," he added. "We have 83 state and non-state resources blocked," Pushkov concluded.

The politician also emphasized that almost all Russian news channels that do not align with YouTube’s position have been blocked.