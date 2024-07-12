TASS to open regional information center in Caucasus

PYATIGORSK, July 12. /TASS/. Russian news agency TASS will open a new regional information center, TASS Caucasus, in the resort city of Pyatigorsk in south Russia’s Stavropol region, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika, the head of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria Kazbek Kokoyev and TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

A video linkup with other TASS press centers - in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk - will be held as part of the event.

The center will become the news agency’s fourth regional information center, after St. Petersburg (northwest Russia), Yekaterinburg (Urals), Novosibirsk (Siberia).