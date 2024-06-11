Operation to rescue entangled humpback whale begins in Murmansk Region

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Rescuers have begun an operation to save a humpback whale trapped in a fishing net in Russia’s northwestern Murmansk Region, a Nornickel spokesman told TASS.

"Specialists from Russia’s environmental watchdog, natural resources and emergencies ministries, small vessels inspection, and Nornickel jointly with a team of rescuers have sailed off onboard two boats to conduct the rescue operation. First of all, it is necessary to untangle the whale. Subsequent actions, including biopsy, will be done only after the whale is free from the net," he said.

According to the spokesman, Nornickel, the world’s largest nickel and palladium manufacturer, joined the rescue operation after being asked by the region’s ministry of natural resources.

According to Svetlana Radionova, Russia’s environmental watchdog chief, there is a good chance the operation will be successful.