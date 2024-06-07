It may take two days to clear debris after Ukraine’s strike on Lugansk — mayor

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. It may take up to two days to clear the rubble after Ukraine’s missile strike on Lugansk, the city’s mayor, Yana Pashchenko, said.

"Clear-up operation will continue as long as it takes. So to say, until the last stone is removed. A day or two. Or even longer, if necessary," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian troops staged a missile strike on civilian facilities in Lugansk. Five missiles were fired, with four of them being shot down. A section of a multi-apartment building collapsed, killing four people and leaving 43 more, including four children, injured. According to republic’s head Leonid Pasechnik, more than 30 multi-storey residential houses, two schools, three kindergartens, and a college were damaged as a result of Ukraine’s attack. Two houses were completely ruined, Pashchenko, said.