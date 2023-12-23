London police detains man who stole road sign with new Banksy graffiti

LONDON, December 23. /TASS/. The London police detained one of two men who stole a STOP road sign with a new Banksy graffiti, the New Scotland Yard press office announced.

The man, who dismantled the road sign and ran away with it, witnessed my numerous people, had an accomplice, who helped him to stay on the sign pole. It is unclear which of the two perpetrators were detained; the location of the road sign is also unknown. British newspapers point out that the road sign was stolen just about 30 minutes after Banksy confirmed the authorship of the graffiti.

The artist added pictures of three strike drones to a red STOP sign. Although the artist has not commented on the message of his work, the British media confidently interpret it as a call to stop the strikes at the Gaza Strip.

The anti-war theme is one of the main ones in Banksy’s works; he has been making artworks, dedicated to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for over 20 years. In 2005, the artist visited Palestine, painting several large graffiti on the concrete wall separating the West Bank from Israel.