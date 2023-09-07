Interpol has data on over 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Interpol database has information about more than 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices, as well as fingerprint cards and DNA of 665,000 people, whose traces were retrieved from sites of terror attacks, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"As of the end of last year, Interpol’s data store held data on more than 130,000 people involved in terrorist activities, as well as on persons assisting them. Apart from that, the databases contain identification data (dactocards and DNA) for 665,000 people, whose traces were retrieved from sites of terrorism-related crimes," he said.