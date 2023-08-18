Zaporozhye nuclear plant director reports rise in professional staff to 4,000 employees

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The number of people employed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has risen to 4,000 staff members, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told the Kommersant newspaper.

"At present, there are about 4,000 employees. In addition, some 1,000 [candidate] applications are currently being considered," he told the newspaper, adding that the plant’s HR department has been receiving numerous resumes from job seekers, both local residents and people from other regions of Russia.

However, all key positions involving operational and management decision-making have already been filled, Chernichuk said.

He gave assurances that all necessary due diligence procedures were being taken to ensure operational safety and employee security at the ZNPP, adding that, as an employer, the enterprise was "upbeat about the personnel situation," despite certain difficulties.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe‘s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.