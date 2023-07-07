Swedish city of Malmo to host Eurovision in 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 7. /TASS/. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the city of Malmo in the south of Sweden on May 7, 9 and 11 in 2024, the event’s Twitter page reported on Friday.

"Welcome back to Malmo! Malmo will host #Eurovision for the third time on 7, 9, and 11 May 2024," it said.

Several Swedish cities showed interest in hosting the competition, including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Ornskoldsvik. According to the contest’s executive producer Ebba Adielsson, "Malmo was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily. Malmo is also firmly committed to providing both those visiting and living in the city a chance to participate in the festivities."

Sweden is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest against the backdrop of Swedish-born singer Loreen winning the contest this year. The semifinals will be held on May 7 and 9 and the Malmo Arena will host the finals on May 11.

The Scandinavian kingdom has hosted the song contest six times, including three times in Stockholm, twice in Malmo and once in Gothenburg.