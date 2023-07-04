Attack on reporter, lawyer in Chechnya serious incident, Putin kept abreast, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. An armed attack in Chechnya on journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov was a serious incident requiring vigorous response measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Naturally, the president has been informed. Currently, [Russian Human Rights Commissioner] Tatyana Moskalkova is already engaged on this matter and she has already gotten in touch with the [Chechen] republic’s Investigative Committee and the local prosecutor general’s office. Undoubtedly, an inspection and investigative actions need to be carried out there against the background of this attack," the Kremlin official said.

He noted that law enforcement should assess the situation. "Without a doubt, we’re looking at a very serious attack that demands vigorous measures be taken [in response]," Peskov emphasized.

Persons unknown attacked Milashina and Nemov in Chechnya. The victims were later taken to a full-service medical center in Beslan, North Ossetia. According to North Ossetian Ombudsman Tamerlan Tsogoev, both sustained multiple fractures and Nemov was also stabbed. Plans call for transporting the victims to Moscow via an Emergencies Ministry medevac flight.

Moskalkova has requested information from Chechnya’s regional Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry and prosecutor general. She reported that she was in touch with Milashina and Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltaev, who is accompanying Milashina to Beslan at Moskalkova’s request. Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Union of Journalists and the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights are attempting to clarify the circumstances and details of the attack against Milashina and Nemov in Chechnya. Additionally, Yevgeny Popov, deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, said that he would send an inquiry regarding the attack to Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.