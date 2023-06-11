Railway traffic resumed in Crimea after track damage incident – authorities

SIMFEROPOL, June 11. /TASS/. Railway traffic has been resumed in Crimea’s Kirovsky district after an incident due to the railroad track damage, Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Sunday.

"Train traffic in Crimea’s Kirovsky district has been resumed. Thanks to Crimean Railways employees," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov reported that railway traffic had been suspended due to track damage. No one was hurt. Local authorities promised to transport passengers by buses.

Crimea’s authorities pledged to enhance security measures on railway transport following the derailment of several railway cars with grain at the Simferopol-Sevastopol section in May. The Crimean Railways said back then that the incident had occurred due to "the interference of unauthorized persons.".