‘Holy Trinity’ must be returned to Tretyakov Gallery’s depository no later than June 19

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev’s ‘Holy Trinity’ icon must be returned to the depository of the State Tretyakov Gallery no later than June 19, the museum’s press service said.

"In accordance with the agreement on the placement of the icon in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, Andrey Rublev's icon of the Holy Trinity (item No. 13012) must be returned to the depository <…> of the State Tretyakov Gallery no later than June 19, 2023," the museum said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Andrey Rublev’s ‘Holy Trinity’ icon is now on display at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. The faithful will be able to venerate the icon on June 5-18 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church said that Rublev’s icon will be accessible to the faithful at Christ the Savior Cathedral from June 4 to June 18. It will be under the supervision of the Tretyakov Gallery’s staff, with strict control of the temperature and humidity observed.

The Trinity was painted by Rublev in the first quarter of the XV century. It is one of the masterpieces of Russian icon-painting art. In 1929, the authorities transferred the icon to the State Tretyakov Gallery. On May 15, it was announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to transfer the icon from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Russian Orthodox Church. Later, the Culture Ministry said that the icon would be placed in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior for worship on June 4, the Feast of the Holy Trinity and then it will take its historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity Lavra (Monastery) of St. Sergius.