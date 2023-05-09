Solidarity in the fight against Nazism is the base for multipolar world — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The memory of the defenders of the Motherland is sacred for Russia, Moscow pays tribute to the fighters against Nazism from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Day parade on the Red Square on Tuesday.

"For us in Russia, the memory of the Fatherland's defenders is sacred. We keep it in our hearts, we pay tribute to the members of the resistance who bravely fought against Nazism, the soldiers of the allied armies of the United States, the United Kingdom, and other states. We remember and honor the feat of Chinese soldiers in the battle against Japanese militarism," he said.

"Solidarity and partnership during years of struggle against a common threat is an invaluable legacy, a solid foundation right now, amid an irreversible movement towards a more just multipolar world based on the principles of trust and indivisible security, equal opportunities for an original and free development of all countries and peoples," Putin added.