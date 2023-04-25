Russia set for further partnership development of military sports’ traditions — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a welcoming letter to guests and participants of the 78th International Military Sports Council (CISM) General Assembly and Congress, which, for the first time ever, is being hosted by Moscow.

"Russia values the long-standing and solid ties with the International Military Sports Council and the successful implementation of joint large-scale projects," the Kremlin’s website quoted Putin as saying in his message.

"We highly value the principled and firm stance of the Council, which is committed to its motto of ‘Friendship Through Sport!" the Russian president continued. "We are set for a continued mutually beneficial partnership for the sake of strengthening and enriching military sports traditions."

Putin also said that this meeting, which brought together delegations from numerous countries, was a decent opportunity for discussing systematic issues of military sports growth and the development of new approaches to broad cooperation in this sphere.

Moreover, the Russian president thanked the CISM executive management for its constructive interaction and trust, and also voiced his confidence that all scheduled events would be held at the highest possible level.

In conclusion, Putin wished fruitful work to all participants of the 78th International Military Sports Council (CISM) General Assembly and Congress in Moscow.