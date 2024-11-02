Over 60% of Russians feel sense of national unity, poll reveals

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Over 60% of participants in a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) feel a sense of national unity, according to the results of the survey published on the center's website.

"The percentage of Russians who have a feeling of national unity has almost tripled over the past 12 years (23% in 2012 compared to 61% in 2024). Accordingly, the percentage of those who doubt the unity of our nation has decreased (56% in 2012 compared to 31% in 2024)," the statement from the center reads.

Meanwhile, Russians have grown to realize the importance of cultural (65%), regional (64%), and generational (67%) differences.

As for Russia’s National Unity Day, celebrated on November 4, 38% of poll participants see it as a symbol of unity among all peoples of the multinational country. Some consider it a substitute for November 7 (4%), think of it as a nice holiday (3%), or as the day of liberation from the Polish invaders (3%).

The poll was conducted on October 27, involving 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.