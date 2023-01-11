More than 700 people arrested after Brazil riots, nearly 600 released, say police

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 11. /TASS/. Brazilian metropolitan law enforcement officers have arrested more than 720 people for their participation in Sunday's riots in Brasilia, the press service of the Federal Police reported.

"As of Tuesday evening, January 10, a total of 727 people have been arrested. For humanitarian reasons, 599 detainees have been released, mostly elderly people, individuals with health problems, homeless people and parents with children," the agency said in a statement on its website. More than 1,500 people involved in Sunday's anti-government rallies have been taken into custody.

It is noted that all procedures and protocols are conducted with the constant participation of medics, lawyers and human rights activists. Those arrested and in custody are provided with three meals a day, water and, if necessary, medical assistance.

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police and forced their way into the National Congress (parliament), the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. A small number of guards at the empty administrative buildings over the weekend were unable to fight off the protesters, who did not concede to the results of the October presidential election. According to preliminary data, about 5,000 people participated in the unrest. Law enforcement forces dropped smoke bombs and tear gas grenades from helicopters to disperse the protesters.