EU plans to blacklist Moscow mayor, Russian actors

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin will be targeted by the next package of the European Union’s sanctions on Russia along with actors Sergey Bezrukov and Vladimir Mashkov, EUobserver reported on Tuesday.

"The list includes Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, two Russian actors <...> (Sergey Bezrukov and Vladimir Mashkov), and a Russian tycoon (Rostech chairman Sergei Chemezov)," the news outlet said.

"The new blacklist targets 47 individuals and eight entities, as well as banning imports of Russian gold. Most individuals are Russian military commanders and politicians or Ukrainian quislings in occupied territories," EUobserver added. The list also "includes a few relatives of previously-sanctioned Russian oligarchs."

In addition, the new EU list "bans shipping and arms firms and <...> Russia's 'Young Army' youth association and the Russkiy Mir Foundation."

On Monday, Hungarian top diplomat Peter Szijjarto announced that EU foreign ministers had agreed a new package of sanctions on Russia, which would include an embargo on Russian gold and restrictions against 48 individuals and nine entities. Szijjarto added that a provision had been included in the list at Hungary’s initiative that would allow Russia’s Sberbank to implement its obligations to its former Hungarian partners and clients.