Pope Francis urges resumption of talks on Ukraine soonest

VATICAN CITY, July 17. /TASS/. Pope Francis on Sunday called for a resumption of negotiations on Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I ask and desire that all international players shall spare no effort to revive the negotiations [in Ukraine], without adding up the futility of war. How can one fail to understand that wars lead only in death, while alienating people and killing the truth and dialogue?" the pontiff asked rhetorically, addressing his congregation after a traditional Sunday sermon in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope said he would make a pastoral visit to Canada next Sunday.