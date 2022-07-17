Steelmakers propel Russia to leading positions globally — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent a telegram of greetings to the country’s steelmakers on their professional holiday on Sunday, praising their selfless efforts.

"Your selfless work has helped propel Russia to a leading position in steelmaking globally, and the country is a leader among producers of steel, ferrous and non-ferrous metals," the premier said in a telegram published on the government’s website on Sunday.

Mishustin also lauded the contribution Russian steelmakers have been making to the national economy and the development of every Russian region, while improving the living standards for millions of Russian citizens.

The industry is currently facing numerous tasks, while steelmakers’ competence and responsible attitude to business will allow them to counter any challenge, materialize plans and attain every goal set, he said with confidence.

Established in September 1957, the professional holiday for steelmakers has been celebrated in the country every third Sunday of July.