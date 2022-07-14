Russian court questions witnesses in Brittney Griner case

KHIMKI, July 14. /TASS/. The Moscow Region’s Khimki City Court has questioned the captain and director of the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team in the case of US national Brittney Griner, charged with drug smuggling, a TASS correspondent reported.

Griner, who is in custody until December 20 for attempting to smuggle hashish oil to Russia, is expected to be interrogated on July 15.

As a member of the US women’s national team, Griner won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 World Championships, as well as at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. Before her arrest, she played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg team.