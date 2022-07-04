EgyptAir introduces additional flights to Russia until end of October

CAIRO, July 4. /TASS/. The Egyptian national airline EgyptAir on Sunday announced it was adding three weekly flights from Cairo to Moscow until the end of October.

"A decision has been made to introduce additional flights during the summer season between Moscow and Cairo on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays every week from July 7 to the end of October, provided that the flight departs from Cairo at 19:00 local time, and from Moscow Domodedovo Airport at 02:25 Moscow time," EgyptAir said in a statement.

Currently, the Egyptian carrier operates flights to the Russian capital seven days a week, departing from Cairo in the morning. The airline told TASS the planes fly to the Russian Federation almost at full capacity.

The Russian company Aeroflot also performs Cairo - Moscow flights.