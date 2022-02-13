Creation of single digital profile database for foreigners undergoing approval - Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The issue of creating a single information platform containing data with digital profiles of foreign citizens in Russia undergoes approval at the interdepartmental level, press center of the Russian Ministry of Interior told TASS.

A relevant draft federal law stipulates setting up the database of the state migration recordkeeping and registration system along with production, issue and control over circulation of documents certifying identity of foreign nationals, the Ministry said. "Conciliation procedures of the interdepartmental level are currently being implemented for the bill," a press center’s spokesperson said.

Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev noted importance of creating a single digital platform containing information about foreign nationals and migration flows at the meeting on January 18.