Illegal migrants riot at guarded center in Poland

WARSAW, November 25./TASS/. A group of migrants have staged a riot at a guarded center for foreign nationals detailed for illegally staying in Poland, the spokesperson for the regional office of the Polish Border Guard, Ioanna Koneczniak, told journalists on Thursday.

The riot broke out in Wenjin locality in the Lubusz Voivodeship in western Poland, she said. According to the spokesperson, about 100 aggressively minded migrants went out of the building and demanded to be let free, chanting "Freedom!" and saying that they wanted to get into Germany.

The situation is tense, but is under control, the Polish Press Agency quoted her as saying. Negotiations are underway to calm down the migrants. The center is well protected and is surrounded by several fences, it said.