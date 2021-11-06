Expertise of COVID-19 vaccine for kids nearing completion

RYAZAN, November 6. /TASS/. The incidence of COVID-19 among kids is rising, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a working trip to Russia’s Ryazan Region on Saturday, adding that a Sputnik V-based vaccine has been developed for protecting children, with its expertise nearing completion now.

"We see that kids fall sick more often, over 3,000 children are under medical observation [in the Ryazan Region]. It should be noted that it is very important to protect children, which is why the expertise of a new dosage form is underway now, nearing completion already. We expect it to become available shortly. All those vaccines are produced on the platform of the Sputnik vaccine, which has proved secure and efficient," he said, adding that the issue is about the vaccine for teenagers.

Russia's Health Ministry reported on September 23 that it had received a package of documents from the Gamaleya Center required for the registration of its vaccine against the novel coronavirus meant especially for teenagers.