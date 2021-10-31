New treaties on fighting terrorism and cybercrime in demand - Russian security official

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. There is a growing need for new laws and international conventions to counter terrorism and cybercrime, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in his article ‘Six Lessons of One Pandemic’ published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Some new laws and international conventions on countering terrorism and cybercrime are required. One can admit with regret that the progress made in this direction is quite poor. Over the past year, no significant improvements have been achieved," Medvedev noted.

According to the Russian security official, the crisis has exacerbated another problem: organized crime, terrorist and extremist structures are moving into the virtual space.

"This poses a serious threat to the security of many countries. I have already mentioned such topics as the joint fight against cybercrime, cooperation of law enforcement agencies across the world, the development of systems to ensure global cybersecurity," the deputy chairman of the Security Council said.