Late Minister Zinichev did his duty until the end trying to save another person — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Late Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev performed his duty until the very end by trying to save a person, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situation Yevgeny Nikolayevich Zinichev passed away. The Ministry itself was established and exists exactly to help people, save them, and Yevgeny Nikolayevich performed his duty until the very end and died trying to save another person’s life," the head of state said, opening a meeting of the Pobeda organizational committee.

"Another tragedy happened in the Moscow Region yesterday - the gas explosion, also with dead and injured. I ask you to honor the memory of all our citizens who passed with a minute’s silence," Putin told the attendees.

Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty in Norilsk on September 8 at the age of 55. Putin posthumously awarded him with the title Hero of Russia. A farewell ceremony will take place in Moscow Friday. He will be buried in St. Petersburg later that day.

The gas explosion happened in an apartment building in Noginsk, near Moscow, on Wednesday morning. The explosion was likely caused by a leak of gas left burning to keep the apartment warm during the night. Seven people died and 15 were injured.