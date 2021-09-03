RDIF head says mutual recognition of vaccines ranks as issue of the year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The mutual recognition of vaccines against coronavirus is possible in the near future, before the end of this year, according to Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

"The mutual recognition of vaccines is the issue of this year. It will be related to the fact that countries will realize that it is impossible to constantly kowtow to a number of ‘Big Pharma’ companies who are trying to restrict other vaccines. They will come to realize that it is important to accept vaccine certificates in order to resurrect travel and restore normal life," he said during the New Knowledge educational marathon on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"There is no doubt that in the near future, the jabs will be accepted in various countries and they will be mutually interchangeable. <...> A number of ‘Big Pharma’ companies intentionally, as a matter of competitive rivalry, are attempting to restrict Sputnik and absorb markets," he added.

