13 people hurt in bus blast in Voronezh in stable condition — health ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Thirteen people who were hurt in a bus explosion in Voronezh are in a stable condition, four more people are receiving outpatient treatment, the press service of the Russian health ministry said on Friday.

"Nineteen people were taken to hospital following the incident in a passenger bus, two of them have died. As of now, thirteen are receiving treatment at hospitals in Voronezh. They are in a stable condition, with no negative dynamics. Four more are receiving outpatient treatment," it said.

"Medical assistance to those hurt is under the personal control of Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko," the press service added.

An explosion occurred on a passenger bus in the city of Voronezh in the south of European Russia. Investigators are looking at various possible causes for the incident. A criminal case has been initiated. According to the local authorities, the bus used diesel fuel and had no gas equipment.