Nearly 1.2 million people in Moscow region receive both shots of COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Nearly 1.2 million people in the Moscow region have received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine, the press service of the region’s governor said on Sunday.

"More than one million people have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine and nearly 1.2 million people have received both shots," it said on its Instagram account.

Some 50,000 people are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in the Moscow region daily. Around 370 vaccinations centers have been organized in the region, with thirty of them operating round the clock. Apart from that, vaccination outlets are open at shopping malls, public services centers, parks, and museums.