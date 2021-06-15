PM urges Russians to get vaccinated amid tense coronavirus situation

PYATIGORSK, June 15. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is tense, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a visit to the Profitex machine building plant on Tuesday.

When asked if the Agroprodmash 2021 exhibition could be funded through the Russian Export Center amid exhibition cancelations in other countries, Mishustin pointed out that the Russian authorities were considering the possibility of holding industrial exhibitions in the country and made decisions based on the coronavirus situation.

"The coronavirus situation is the most important aspect. You see, the situation in the country is tense. In this regard, we always weigh the opportunities that we have in light of the situation across Russian regions. In particular, you know that the situation in Moscow is difficult at the moment," the prime minister noted.

"On this occasion, we would like to once again urge everyone to get vaccinated in order to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic," the prime minister added.