Community-acquired pneumonia cases tripled in Russia in 2020, says expert

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Incidence of community-acquired pneumonia has surged 3.5 times in Russia in 2020, while viral pneumonia cases by 100 times compared to 2019, Alexander Gorelov, the deputy director for science of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said on Saturday.

"We are aware that the pandemic has taken some steps of its own, as in 2020 the community-acquired pneumonia cases increased 3.5 times. I give the statistics, which is the ten-year average annual rate had been 543, but in 2020 it totaled 1,856 per 100,000 population," he said,

Gorelov pointed out that viral pneumonia cases were recorded 100 times more often in comparison with the previous year, which is evident, in his opinion.