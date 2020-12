MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 27,927 in the past day and the total case tally reached 2,569,126, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 26,190 COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to TASS estimates, over the past seven days more than 18.8 cases of infection per 100,000 citizens have been registered in Russia on average.