Moscow is ready for the Christmas and New Year celebrations as its main squares and streets were decorated with festive lights. Nevertheless, Moscow will not hold any mass events during the New Year holidays, Sergei Sobyanin said earlier. "Unlike in the previous years, we won’t organize mass events in Moscow this time. ‘Journey to Christmas’ and other festivals - we won’t have them," the mayor said. Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions. See the images of Russia's capital getting into the New Year mood.
Moscow’s sparkling New Year’s decorations shine through coronavirus fears
See the images of Russia's capital getting into the New Year mood
People walking at VDNKh Exhibition Center decorated for winter holidays in Moscow© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A view of an ice skating rink at VDNKh Exhibition Center© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
People ice skating at a rink at VDNKh Exhibition Center© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
VDNKh Exhibition Center decorated for winter holidays© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
People walking by the Europeiskiy Shopping Mall in Moscow© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A child posing for a photograph at VDNKh Exhibition Center decorated for winter holidays© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
People at VDNKh Exhibition Center© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
People walking in Moscow's Red Square© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Moscow's Red Square decorated amid COVID-19 pandemic© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A woman taking a picture of a Christmas tree at the GUM department store© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
A customer shopping at the GUM department store© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
A customer is seen at the GUM department store© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
