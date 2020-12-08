Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Moscow surpasses 500,000

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow doctors have cured another 5,532 patients infected with the coronavirus, the capital anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

"Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reports that another 5,532 patients in the capital recovered after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 501,403," the statement said.

After treatment, the doctors conduct special tests to confirm the absence of the disease. Upon discharge, all patients who need to remain under observation receive appropriate recommendations.